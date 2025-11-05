Zacks Research Upgrades LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to “Strong-Buy”

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

LCII has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LCI Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on LCI Industries from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LCII

LCI Industries Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $106.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $72.31 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.76.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 482.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,565,000 after buying an additional 526,378 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in LCI Industries by 1,386.8% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 424,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 395,831 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $20,721,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 651.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 234,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 203,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 435,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 180,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.