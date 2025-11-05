Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.550-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.900-5.100 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $81.47 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.35. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.74%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $600,035.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares in the company, valued at $5,172.72. The trade was a 99.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

