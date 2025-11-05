Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading Down 25% – Here’s Why

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,586,711 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 543,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$17.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.96.
About Consolidated Lithium Metals
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
