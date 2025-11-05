Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,452,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,088 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,987,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,654,189,000 after purchasing an additional 726,299 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,003,569,000 after purchasing an additional 955,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,675,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,442,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,217 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Visa by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,847,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,954 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $340.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.58 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.65.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 22,997 shares of company stock worth $7,861,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

