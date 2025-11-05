Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Croma Security Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.21%.

Croma Security Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CSSG opened at GBX 80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.67. Croma Security Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Croma Security Solutions Group alerts:

Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.

Receive News & Ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.