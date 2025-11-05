Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2025

Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSGGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Croma Security Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.21%.

Croma Security Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CSSG opened at GBX 80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.67. Croma Security Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.