K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% during the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $278.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.10. The company has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $291.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,896 shares of company stock valued at $45,092,175. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

