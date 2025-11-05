Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 909 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.6%

Valero Energy stock opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.99 and a 200 day moving average of $144.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $178.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

