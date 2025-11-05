Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,499 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.64 and a 200 day moving average of $168.16. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

