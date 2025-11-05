Venom Price Hits $0.0690 on Major Exchanges (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Venom coin can now be bought for about $0.0690 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venom has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venom has a total market cap of $126.72 million and $624.97 thousand worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101,656.30 or 0.99621868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Venom

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,323,261,948 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,323,208,797.77809097 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.07059707 USD and is down -18.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $615,991.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

