MediciNova (MNOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect MediciNova to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MediciNova Price Performance

MediciNova stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.50. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MediciNova in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MediciNova to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

