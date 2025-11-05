Palvella Therapeutics (PVLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Palvella Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.
Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Palvella Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Palvella Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of PVLA opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $830.16 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of -0.05. Palvella Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $83.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $54.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.
Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.
