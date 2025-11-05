Palvella Therapeutics (PVLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Palvella Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Palvella Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Palvella Therapeutics alerts:

Palvella Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PVLA opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $830.16 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of -0.05. Palvella Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $83.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 61.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $54.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palvella Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palvella Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.