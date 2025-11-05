Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.44) per share and revenue of $14.2030 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 million. On average, analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRSN stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $70.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 320,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 76,570 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,770,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79,390 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $125.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $250.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

