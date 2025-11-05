Digi International (DGII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Digi International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Digi International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DGII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digi International stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digi International were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

