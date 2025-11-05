Seabridge Gold (SA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Seabridge Gold to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $581,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 17.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

Featured Stories

