Seabridge Gold (SA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Seabridge Gold to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.
Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.
Seabridge Gold Price Performance
Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 0.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SA
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seabridge Gold
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $581,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 17.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Seabridge Gold
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seabridge Gold
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Affirm’s New York Life Deal: A Game-Changing Stamp of Approval
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.