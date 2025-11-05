ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,300 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
NASDAQ SLVO opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $95.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29.
ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.1751 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd.
Institutional Trading of ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
a ecorodovias é um dos maiores grupos de infraestrutura e logística integrada do país, que opera ativos de logística intermodal, concessões rodoviárias e serviços correlatos, de forma sustentável e socialmente responsável. estamos presentes nos estados de são paulo, rio de janeiro, espírito santo, paraná e rio grande do sul, com cerca de 4.500 colaboradores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Affirm’s New York Life Deal: A Game-Changing Stamp of Approval
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.