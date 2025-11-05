ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,300 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLVO opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $95.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.1751 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd.

Institutional Trading of ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Claris Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN ( NASDAQ:SLVO Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN comprises approximately 1.2% of Claris Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Claris Financial LLC owned about 0.85% of ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

