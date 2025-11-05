WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Update

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 359,200 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the September 30th total of 518,300 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 332,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 332,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIMI opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.40% of WiMi Hologram Cloud as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

