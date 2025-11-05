Short Interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UCL) Rises By 38.9%

uCloudlink Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

UCL stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $79.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 4.29. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. uCloudlink Group had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. uCloudlink Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that uCloudlink Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of uCloudlink Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of uCloudlink Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, uCloudlink Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Featured Stories

