TME Financial Inc. Purchases 8,771 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

TME Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 978.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of TME Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TME Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,558,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,624,000 after purchasing an additional 157,372 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,766,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 634.2% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,382,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,851,000 after purchasing an additional 94,406 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $286.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.80 and its 200 day moving average is $280.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $298.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

