Arrowroot Family Office LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. TME Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TME Financial Inc. now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 417,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after buying an additional 19,288 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 63,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 44,410 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $45.38.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

