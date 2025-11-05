Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,644 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,694 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.49.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

