Arrowroot Family Office LLC Invests $269,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VNQ opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day moving average is $90.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.20.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

