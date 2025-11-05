GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 374.7% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,366.77. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

