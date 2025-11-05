BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 5,381 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of Pool worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth about $1,084,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pool by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 117,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth about $1,772,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Pool by 127.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $258.00 on Wednesday. Pool Corporation has a 12-month low of $254.83 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.60 and a 200-day moving average of $304.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 7.77%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 price objective on Pool in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.86.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

