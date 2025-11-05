Arrowroot Family Office LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $362.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $353.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.63. The company has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

