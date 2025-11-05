Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Sells 3,574 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 248,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $532,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

