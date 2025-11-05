Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 669.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $183.99 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $201.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $35.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.08.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

