Genus Capital Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Genus Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.91 and a 200-day moving average of $145.32.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 5.93%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,475,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,461.48. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 651 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $92,168.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,651.30. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,447 shares of company stock worth $4,276,512. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

