Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Shares Acquired by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nutrien by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,992,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,191,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,503 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Nutrien by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,786,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,542,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Nutrien by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,554,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,927,000 after purchasing an additional 927,041 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.