Genus Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,228.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 180.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 189.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $39,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $404.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $354.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.47.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of RL stock opened at $308.82 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.61 and a fifty-two week high of $341.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

