Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,961,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,552,200,000 after buying an additional 413,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,010,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,011,000 after buying an additional 125,284 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 10,777.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,953,000 after buying an additional 5,021,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Airlines by 26.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,661,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,855,000 after buying an additional 964,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in United Airlines by 86.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,985,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,203,000 after buying an additional 1,847,884 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded United Airlines from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

United Airlines Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of UAL opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, Director Barney Harford sold 15,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,424,544.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,670. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 29,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $2,923,113.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,954.64. The trade was a 39.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 61,119 shares of company stock worth $5,847,907 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

