Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $832,000 in GigCapital7 Corp. $GIG

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.24% of GigCapital7 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in GigCapital7 during the 1st quarter worth $17,829,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GigCapital7 by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 563,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 261,316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in GigCapital7 during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GigCapital7 by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 999,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GigCapital7 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GigCapital7 presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

GigCapital7 Stock Performance

Shares of GIG stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. GigCapital7 Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $353.30 million, a PE ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

GigCapital7 (NASDAQ:GIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

GigCapital7 Company Profile

GigCapital7 Corp. is a blank check company or special purpose acquisition company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Avishay S.

