Suncor Energy Inc. $SU Shares Sold by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 113,155 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.