Genus Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,650 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 115,210 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Cfra Research upgraded Rivian Automotive to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.76.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 5.2%

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.82. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 68.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $88,993.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,384.60. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,316,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,426,870. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 42,147 shares of company stock valued at $577,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

