Genus Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Genus Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,680 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 130,720 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold makes up 1.1% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KGC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $77,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. Cormark cut Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

NYSE KGC opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 9.68%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

