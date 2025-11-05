Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys 142,150 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 449.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 142,150 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,968,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,354,219,000 after buying an additional 9,915,345 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 13.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,769,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,285,464,000 after buying an additional 4,805,451 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,581,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,304,267,000 after buying an additional 316,933 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,100,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,018,469,000 after buying an additional 1,519,523 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,822,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $980,129,000 after buying an additional 603,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.4269 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.