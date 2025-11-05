148,720 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Acquired by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 148,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,476,000. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.8% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,117,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,630,000 after buying an additional 246,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $155.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.82. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $165.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 62,498 shares of company stock worth $8,875,663 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

