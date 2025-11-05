Genus Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Genus Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,102 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for about 1.3% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $250.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.64. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $280.35. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 1,410 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $318,039.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,327.96. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,368,433.20. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 50,918 shares of company stock worth $11,645,980 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.18.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

