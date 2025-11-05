Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I $BACQ

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BACQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 175,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BACQ. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 199,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 159,834 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,799,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $5,015,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $7,522,000.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ BACQ opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Andrew Stephen Gundlach and Michel Combes on June 24, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

