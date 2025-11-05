Ellevest Inc. Sells 2,912,898 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912,898 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. TME Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. TME Financial Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 964,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,974,000 after buying an additional 83,495 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Development LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Development LLC now owns 191,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 196,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.