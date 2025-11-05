Blue Barn Wealth LLC Sells 43,168 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Blue Barn Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,168 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 73,625 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 64,298 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 229,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 46,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

