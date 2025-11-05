Blue Barn Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $139.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.64. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.49.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

