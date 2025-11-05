Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,494,000 after buying an additional 1,262,614 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,949,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,494,000 after buying an additional 1,601,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,574,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,012,000 after buying an additional 147,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,559,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,855,000 after buying an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 2.3%

SPOT stock opened at $629.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $689.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $682.79. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $376.04 and a 52 week high of $785.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $679.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $731.81.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

