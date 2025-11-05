Blue Barn Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Blue Barn Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $256.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.85.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $207.64 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.43 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.58 and its 200 day moving average is $237.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

