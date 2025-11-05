Ellevest Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $36,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 306.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,047.27.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 4.6%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $957.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $936.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $793.07. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $1,123.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,400. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,200. This represents a 61.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,843 shares of company stock worth $42,011,753. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.