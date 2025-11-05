SNS Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $820,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $184,244,000 after purchasing an additional 80,195 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 81,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.58.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $243.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.01. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $248.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,300.19. The trade was a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.