Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $10.62 Million Holdings in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation $ANSC

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC – Free Report) by 252.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,691 shares during the quarter. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition comprises approximately 2.8% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 2.27% of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after buying an additional 59,558 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 34.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,408,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,935,000 after buying an additional 358,196 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 15.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 60,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSC opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

