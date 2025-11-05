SNS Financial Group LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF $KOMP

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOMP. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.