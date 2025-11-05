SNS Financial Group LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF $KOMP

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOMP. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $66.22.
SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.
