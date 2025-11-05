Blackstone Inc. $BX Stake Lifted by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 2.1% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 23.4% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 355,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,221,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total value of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 695,757 shares in the company, valued at $122,237,547.33. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone purchased 2,538,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $64,999,998.31. Following the purchase, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares in the company, valued at $192,234,012.49. The trade was a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,551,515 shares of company stock valued at $67,038,327 and have sold 16,884,634 shares valued at $138,445,346. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.0%

BX stock opened at $142.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%.The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Blackstone from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.74.

About Blackstone



Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

