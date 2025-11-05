Kodiak AI (KDK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kodiak AI (NASDAQ: KDK):

10/30/2025 – Kodiak AI was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities.

10/30/2025 – Kodiak AI is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Kodiak AI was upgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/21/2025 – Kodiak AI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2025 – Kodiak AI is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Kodiak AI is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

10/11/2025 – Kodiak AI is now covered by analysts at Weiss Ratings. They set a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock.

