4,152 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Acquired by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,896,000 after buying an additional 6,352,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in NextEra Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,200,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,697,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,300,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:NEE opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.